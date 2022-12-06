Will take legal action if Maharashtra team visits Belagavi: Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai

Karnataka will take legal action against a delegation of ministers from Maharashtra scheduled to visit parts of Belagavi on December 6, despite requests from the state government against it.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai told reporters that he had requested Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde to cancel the visit. “In case they come, I have issued directions to officials to take adequate legal action,” he said, adding, the state government has the right to take action as there were fears that the visit could lead to law-and-order problem.

“Karnataka Chief Secretary has written to her Maharashtra counterpart conveying that the (delegation) needs not come in the existing environment (at Belagavi) as it could cause law-and-order issues… Yet, they have insisted on visiting the state. This is not the right move. This is not the right time to come,” he said.

Maintaining that there was harmony between the people of two states despite a border dispute, Bommai said the dispute was a finished chapter as far as Karnataka was concerned. “Yet, Maharashtra has raked the issue repeatedly and has also approached the Supreme Court. When it is in front of the SC, such provocative acts are wrong… they should not come,” he said.

According to sources, the Belagavi DC is likely to clamp prohibitory orders in the district by Monday evening if the delegation goes ahead with its visit. A meeting was held with top officials of the district during the day.

It can be recalled that a Maharashtra delegation consisting of Higher Education Minister Chandrakant Patil, Escise Minister Shamburaj Desai, and MP Dhairyasheel Mane was to arrive on December 3. However, due to tensions in the district over the assault on a college student for carrying a Kannada flag, the visit was postponed. The delegation is now expected to visit Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Garden, Shahpur, followed by Martyr’s Memorial at Hindalga on December 6.