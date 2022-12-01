Will take action against those responsible for attack on student: Belagavi college

Authorities at Gogte PU College of Commerce in Karnataka’s Belagavi said Thursday they will review the attack on one of its students who waved the Karnataka flag and that suitable action will be taken against the perpetrators.

“The college management has taken precautionary measures to respond to the emergency situation in time. The management consisting of the principal and other members will conduct a thorough review of the incident and appropriate action will be taken against the perpetrators responsible for the incident that took place on Wednesday,” the college said in a statement.

The statement was issued after a student of the college was allegedly beaten up by other students after he waved the Karnataka flag during an inter-college festival. The purported video of the attack on the student was shared widely online.

Subsequently, pro-Kannada outfits launched a protest demanding action against those who allegedly beat up the student. The outfits also alleged that senior police officers thrashed the victim who approached the police station to register a complaint.

The incident comes amidst high tension in Belagavi over the border dispute between Karnataka and Maharashtra, and ahead of the visit by Maharashtra ministers to the area on December 3.

The police have now tightened security around the campus, located in Belagavi’s Angol area, and the college management has declared a holiday owing to security reasons.

Former chief minister of Karnataka and JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy hit out at the state government and the police. “I strongly condemn the attack on a student who waved the Kannada flag in Belgaum. It is a big betrayal to Kannada and Karnataka that the police inhumanly attacked the student who went to complain,” Kumaraswamy said.

“After the BJP came to power in Karnataka there has been more confusion in Belagavi. It is clear that Kannada and Kannadigas are not safe in the hands of BJP which uses every sensitive issue for politics,” he added.