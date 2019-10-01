‘Will solve garbage, traffic issues on priority; implement single-use plastic ban’: New Bengaluru Mayor

Achieving a significant milestone in his political career, BJP’s Jogupalya corporator M Gowtham Kumar, city’s 54th Mayor, has his job cut out. On assuming responsibility of the top job at the city council, Gowtham Kumar assured citizens that he will solve the traffic and garbage issues by taking it up as a priority. He revealed his plans for the city in an interview with Indianexpress.com

Q. What’s your first task as mayor?

First, I will take suggestions from all the members of the council, MLAs and MPs along with senior leaders to know how we can together plan good developmental initiatives for the city. My first priority is to solve the garbage and traffic issues which top the list of problems faced by Bengaluru.

Q. After four years, BJP has come to power in BBMP. What can citizens of Bengaluru expect from your party?

I will take forward the initiatives of my leader Narendra Modi like the ban of single-use plastic across the city and strict implementation of the rule. There will be good coordination with the state government to implement the projects.

Q. What about the BBMP budget, there is always a complaint that the BBMP budget is mismanaged. How will it be different this time?

I will discuss with financial analysts, state government and BBMP officials before preparing the budget and will present a good budget.

Q. What is your response to protest staged by pro-Kannada organisations saying you are non Kannadiga?

I am a Kannadiga and son of a farmer. I am from Siraguppa taluk in Ballari district. I would talk to all the pro-Kannada activists personally and request them to cooperate with me towards development. I would stand for the state, Kannada language and Bengaluru on any issue.