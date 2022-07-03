Will restrain Centre from destabilising state govts run by opposition parties: Yashwant Sinha

Days after the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra comprising the Shiv Sena, the Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party collapsed, opposition’s presidential candidate Yashwant Sinha Sunday said he will not hesitate to restrain the Centre from destablising state governments run by Opposition parties.

Sinha, who is currently touring Karnataka to seek support before the presidential polls on July 18, said, “I shall have no hesitation to restrain the central government if it in any way aids and abets outrageously undemocratic practices like ‘Operation Kamal’, which was used to destabilize Opposition-ruled governments in Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Goa, Maharashtra and several other states.”

He said, “I have declared that I shall speak out against any attempts aimed at communal polarization of India. I have announced that I shall defend the freedom of press, freedom of speech and other rights and freedoms the Constitution grants (with reasonable restrictions) to citizens, regardless of their religion or ideology. I have also announced that I shall work for the repeal of the sedition law.”

Following the Supreme Court’s remarks on former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma’s statements, he said, “I was very happy to see in the newspapers today a statement by NV Ramana, the Chief Justice of India, that the ‘Judiciary is answerable to the Constitution and Constitution alone.’ I fully endorse this view and congratulate CJI Ramana for this forthright affirmation. Indeed, I have been saying, since I filed my nomination papers on June 27, that the sole purpose behind my acceptance of the combined Opposition’s offer to be their candidate is to safeguard the Constitution and its lofty values, which are today under unprecedented threat.

“In the past eight years, the ruling dispensation at the Centre has launched repeated assaults on democracy and secularism, which form the founding principles of our Republic. It has unleashed a poisonous communal propaganda to divide India’s multi-religious society. Day before yesterday, the Supreme Court made a stinging indictment of Nupur Sharma’s remarks on Prophet Mohammed, saying ‘Your loose tongue set the nation on fire.’ Regrettably, BJP supporters are trolling the Honourable Supreme Court for condemning her remarks.”

He further said, “The central government has weaponized ED, CBI, Election Commission and even the Governor’s office against Opposition parties, their leaders and their governments. In Maharashtra, it toppled the coalition government of the Shiv Sena, NCP and the Congress by facilitating the kidnapping of Shiv Sena MLAs to Gujarat and Assam, both being BJP-ruled states. The Centre has no respect for the federal structure of the Constitution. It is constantly encroaching upon the powers of states.”

In Karnataka, the government has been attempting to communalise the minds of the young generation by introducing a new school curriculum coloured by the ruling party’s ideological agenda, he added.