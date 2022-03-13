Will not contest 2023 polls from Chamundeshwari: Congress leader Siddaramaiah

Former Karnataka chief minister and Congress leader Siddaramaiah on Sunday said he won’t contest the 2023 state polls from the Chamundeshwari seat, which he claims “gave him a rebirth in politics”.

Siddaramaiah, who was in Mandya, said people are asking him to “contest from four to five places” but he is yet to decide. In 2018, Siddaramaiah had contested from Chamundeshwari in Mysuru district after vacating the ‘safe seat’ of Varuna for his son Yathindra. The then Chief Minister had lost to Janata Dal (Secular) candidate GT Devegowda. Siddaramaiah later entered the Assembly by winning from Badami.

Siddaramaiah has said multiple times that Chamundeshwari gave him a rebirth in politics. In 2005, when JD(S) chief and former prime minister HD Devegowda expelled Siddaramaiah from the party, he joined Congress and contested from Chamundeshwari in the 2006 bypolls. Despite a fierce campaign by HD Devegowda, he managed to win by a margin of 257 votes.

Later, he contested from Varuna constituency twice and went on to become the chief minister of Karnataka.

Siddaramaiah has won four elections from Chamundeshwari and lost thrice.

Responding to the possibility of early elections, with BJP’s impressive performance in the recent Assembly polls, he said,”There is no reason for BJP to go for early elections in Karnataka. But if they do, we are ready to face them.”

Speaking about former Congress MLC CM Ibrahim resigning from the party, Siddaramaiah said “no value needs to be given to the allegations of someone who has already quit the party”. “I got him a ticket from Bhadravathi in 2013, denying it to sitting MLA Sangamesh. He lost. Despite this, he was made planning board chairman and later MLC. What injustice has Congress done to him?” he asked.

He also claimed many BJP leaders are going to join Congress before the Assembly elections. “JD(S) MLA GT Devegowda has spoken to me, seeking tickets for himself and his son. I am yet to speak to the high command over this,” he alleged.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai in Bengaluru said talks so far of leaders hopping parties “are speculations”. Asked about his recent visit to Delhi, Bommai said he would wait for a signal from the party high command for cabinet expansion.

Regarding the state tour of BJP leaders and the party programme, Bommai said the party state executive committee meet is due to take place on March 30 and 31, where these matters will be decided.