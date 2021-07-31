Will go ahead with Mekedatu dam project at any cost, says Karnataka CM Bommai

In response to the planned one-day hunger strike on August 5 by BJP’s Tamil Nadu unit chief K Annamalai to dissuade the Karnataka government from constructing the dam at Mekedatu, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has said that he will implement the project at any cost.

Speaking to reporters in New Delhi Saturday, Bommai said, “It doesn’t concern me and it’s none of my business. Karnataka has rights over Cauvery and the Mekedatu dam project will be taken up at any cost. The detailed project report (DPR) is ready and will get approval soon.”

“We will get the approval for DPR from the Centre. Let anyone (Annamalai) fast or eat,” he went on to say.

Annamalai had Thursday said on behalf of the farmers’ wing of the party that a protest will be staged at Thanjavur, one of the delta regions in Tamil Nadu.

“Under the leadership of our party’s senior leader Karuppu Muruganantham and farmers’ wing leader G K Nagarajan, we are going to stage a one-day hunger strike from 9 am to 5 pm alongside 10,000 delta region farmers against the Karnataka government. We believe that the dam should not be constructed at Mekedatu,” he had said.

Annamalai added that though the BJP is in power in Karnataka, they are protesting for the welfare of farmers in Tamil Nadu who were living in fear because of the neighbouring state’s stand on the issue.

On the second day of his first visit to Delhi as the Karnataka Chief Minister, Bommai called on Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi.

He visited Raj Ghat to pay tributes to Mahatma Gandhi and also paid tributes to former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee at his memorial Sadaiv Atal.

Bommai, who was elected as the new leader of the BJP legislature party in Karnataka Tuesday following B S Yediyurappa’s resignation, took oath as the chief minister Wednesday.