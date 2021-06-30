Will bring BJP to power again with 130+ seats: Karnataka CM Yediyurappa

Three weeks after saying he would resign if the BJP’s central leadership asked him to, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa Wednesday asserted he would lead his party back to power with more than 130 seats in the 2023 Assembly polls.

Speaking to reporters outside Raj Bhavan in Bengaluru on Wednesday, he said, “The BJP shall return to power two years from now with 130-plus seats. The work towards this begins from now, I assure my party workers and the public.”

The CM had paid an unscheduled visit to Governor Vajubhai Vala to enquire about his health. “He (Vala) has undergone a laser surgery on one eye recently and is preparing to go for another. Discussing politics with the Governor is never a question,” he said in response to some questions.

The CM chose not to respond to queries on a possible cabinet reshuffle. “I apprised him (Governor) of our development matters and the work we have been doing. He has given some suggestions,” he said.

When asked about speculations of a change of guard in Karnataka, Yediyurappa said, “You are well aware that I have not been reacting to anything. I am silently watching everything.” The CM also ducked questions on his former cabinet colleague Ramesh Jarkiholi visiting New Delhi.

At present, BJP has 121 MLAs in the Assembly, and the support of an Independent MLA, in the 224-member house.

Meanwhile, opposition Congress, in its preparations for the 2023 polls, announced observers will be appointed for deciding new presidents and office-bearers of District Congress Committees (DCCs).

State party chief D K Shivakumar Wednesday said suggestions from incumbent office-bearers at DCCs will also be sought.

“These observers will visit districts to consider suggestions given by MLAs and other leaders. I am also planning to personally visit some districts to scout for suitable successors in DCCs,” he said.

Shivakumar reiterated that the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) had decided to restructure DCCs in a bid to strengthen the party ahead of elections to various local bodies, including the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), and Zilla and Taluk panchayats.