Tuesday, July 19, 2022

Will act on demand for Maratha reservation as per constitutional provisions: Karnataka CM

Basavaraj Bommai said the Maratha Development Corporation has drawn up many welfare programmes for the community for which the state government has allotted Rs 100 crore.

| Bengaluru |
July 19, 2022 7:21:15 pm
Basavaraj Bommai, indian expressBasavaraj Bommai said the state government is responsive to the demand of the community to include it under Category 2A. (Representational File photo)

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said Tuesday that action would be initiated within the provisions of the Constitution after getting the Backward Classes Commission’s report on the Maratha community’s demand for reservation.

The chief minister, in his address at a function to inaugurate the Maratha Communities Development Corporation, said the state government is responsive to the demand of the community to include it under Category 2A, instead of the present Category 3B. “The state government is considering the proposal. Action would be initiated in this regard after getting the report from the Backward Classes Commission,” he said.

The chief minister said the Maratha community has joined Karnataka’s mainstream and the Maratha Development Corporation has drawn up many welfare programmes for the community, from self-employment schemes to initiatives for all-round development of women. The state government has provided Rs 100 crore for these programmes, Bommai said, assuring greater allocation if the funds already provided are effectively utilised.

Bommai said his government was committed to ensuring social justice for various backward communities. “The state government has decided to provide a grant of Rs 10 crore to prepare a Detailed Project Report for the development of various heritage monuments of great Maratha personalities. The ideals of great saints like Ramdas, Tukaram and Eknath are eternally relevant. Their identity would be preserved,” Bommai said.

“The Maratha community has a significant presence along the state’s borders from Karwar to Bidar. Special programmes have been formulated for the development of these border areas. Budgetary provisions have been made for comprehensive development of gram panchayats in border areas,” Bommai said.

The chief minister also termed Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj the ever-shining star of India’s history. “The credit for humbling the Mughal dynasty and establishing a strong Hindu empire goes to Shivaji Maharaj. So he enjoys a special place in Indian history,” Bommai said.

“The Maratha community has a great history. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is leading the country unitedly ahead when the nation is celebrating its ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’. It is our duty to work together to realise Modi’s mission of making India the world leader. Each community has to contribute in this regard. With this objective, former chief minister B S Yediyurappa established the Maratha Development Corporation,” Bommai said.

