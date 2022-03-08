Wildlife conservationists oppose amendment to Wildlife Protection Act that allows sale, purchase of elephants

Days after the Wildlife Protection Amendment Bill, 2021 was tabled in Parliament on the last session of the Winter session and Rajya Sabha MP and chairman of the Standing Committee of the Science, Technology, Environment, Forest and Climate Change Ministry Jairam Ramesh said the Bill has not been based on widespread consultations and the committee will examine the 50 proposed amendments, a petition on change.org by the Federation of Indian Animal Protection Organisations (FIAPO) has been started to get the proposed amendment removed.

Speaking with The Indian Express, Sirjana Nijjar, Programme Director, FIAPO said the biggest issue with the Bill is the insertion of a new clause under Section 43 that will permit the sale and purchase of elephants which is currently prohibited.

She added, “The only way to acquire a captive elephant is through inheritance. With the insertion of a new clause which reads as “(4) This section shall not apply to the transfer or transport of any live elephant by a person having a certificate of ownership, where such person has obtained prior permission from the State Government on fulfilment of such conditions as may be prescribed by the Central Government”. If this comes into force, it will allow an open sale and purchase of elephants thereby defeating the whole purpose of the Wildlife Protection Act.”

She further said, “The new clause mentions that any person, with an ownership certificate, can transfer or transport the elephant on fulfilling certain conditions that may be prescribed by the central government. This clause is vague and does not give any insight into what these conditions might be,” she added.

Nijjar added that if the new amendments come into force, they will open the market for the sale and purchase of elephants which will lead to more elephants in captivity.

In 2010, commission Gajah, the exhaustive Indian government report on elephants, decisively recognised captivity as cruelty and recommended that the commercial use of elephants be phased out.

Experts also pointed to the infamous cattle fair at Sonepur in Bihar where the elephant trade section was officially shut down but it still continues through illegal means.

Pointing out to the loopholes in the Wildlife Protection Act, former principal chief conservator of forest B K Singh explained that though the Act prohibits commercial trade of live elephants and ivory, a rider says elephants can be gifted.

“This is misused in the Sonepur mela. In the existing law, commercial trade of elephants is prohibited, yet a number of transfers of ownership of elephants do take place without making any change in certificate from the chief wildlife warden. The amendment will regularise it. Elephants in private custody are ill-treated, fed poorly, used for begging and procession and not provided any proper housing, care and medicine. Presently, a number of private elephants are not on the record of the forest department and are illegally transported from one state to another for the above purposes.”