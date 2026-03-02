Wild elephant kills 17-year-old girl in front of parents in Karnataka’s Kodagu

Pooja had just arrived near her home in Bettathuru village near Madikeri when an elephant charged from behind. (Photo by special arrangement)

A wild elephant trampled a 17-year-old pre-university student in Karnataka’s Kodagu district on the evening of February 28 while she was returning home from college.

According to sources, Pooja had just arrived near her home in Bettathuru village near Madikeri town when an elephant charged from behind at around 5.30 pm.

The elephant trampled Pooja, killing her instantly. Her mother Devaki cried out in desperation upon hearing her screams, but the attack was too swift to prevent. Her father Girish, who had stepped away briefly to park his motorcycle, rushed back to find his daughter lying in a pool of blood.

Pooja’s body was transferred to Government Hospital in Madikeri, where a postmortem examination was conducted.