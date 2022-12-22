scorecardresearch
Wild animals rescued from former Karnataka minister’s farmhouse in Davangere

Ten blackbucks, seven spotted deer, seven wild boars, three mongooses and two jackals were found at the farmhouse.

Mallikarjun denied any knowledge about Senthil allegedly selling deer skin. (Express photo)

Officials from the Karnataka forest department and Central Crime Branch (CCB) raided a farmhouse owned by senior Congress leader and former minister S S Mallikarjun in Davangere on Wednesday night and rescued around 29 wild animals.

According to forest officials, 10 blackbucks, seven spotted deer, seven wild boars, three mongooses and two jackals were found at the farmhouse.

10 blackbucks, seven spotted deer, seven wild boars, three mongooses and two jackals were found at the farmhouse. (Express photo)

The raid was conducted on the basis of a statement given by a staffer at the farmhouse, Senthil, who was arrested on December 18 on charges of selling deer skin, horn and bone in Bengaluru. He told the CCB officials that he had procured the skin from the farmhouse.

Deputy conservator of forests (wildlife) N H Jagannath said, “We have seized the wild animals and they are now with the forest department. We are checking whether the owner of the farmhouse had a licence to keep the animals. A case will be registered against the farmhouse owner under the Karnataka Wildlife Act.”

Mallikarjun denied any knowledge about Senthil allegedly selling deer skin. “We have been rearing deer in our farmhouse since 2000. A staff was appointed to look after deer and he has now been accused of selling deer skin and parts illegally. This happened without our knowledge,” he told reporters.

