Wife and her lover arrested for killing Mandya priest; body and bike thrown into canal to stage accident

The police in Karnataka’s Mandya Wednesday arrested a priest’s wife, her lover, and two others for allegedly murdering the 43-year-old man, who went missing and was found dead over the weekend.

The police identified the arrested accused as Siddalingappa M S’s wife Shalini, 32, M C Harisha, 33, M R Santosh Kumar, 29, and B R Ganesh, 29, all residents of Maralagaala village.

Around 3 pm on March 6, Siddalingappa left home to perform rituals at Ganapathi Temple in K Shettihalli village but did not return, the police said. A family member phoned Siddalingappa around 4 pm and the priest told him that he would reach home in 10-15 minutes.