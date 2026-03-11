Wife and her lover arrested for killing Mandya priest; body and bike thrown into canal to stage accident

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
The police in Karnataka’s Mandya Wednesday arrested a priest’s wife, her lover, and two others for allegedly murdering the 43-year-old man, who went missing and was found dead over the weekend.
The police identified the arrested accused as Siddalingappa M S’s wife Shalini, 32, M C Harisha, 33, M R Santosh Kumar, 29, and B R Ganesh, 29, all residents of Maralagaala village.
Around 3 pm on March 6, Siddalingappa left home to perform rituals at Ganapathi Temple in K Shettihalli village but did not return, the police said. A family member phoned Siddalingappa around 4 pm and the priest told him that he would reach home in 10-15 minutes.
When Siddalingappa did not return till 9.30 pm, his family members began searching and discovered his sandals, bloodstains, and scattered religious items near the Chikka Devaraya Sagar canal. His motorcycle was later found submerged in the water, immediately raising suspicion, the police said.
Balasundar M S, a relative of Siddalingappa, filed a police complaint, and the priest’s body was discovered on March 7. The police registered a case under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 103 (1)(murder) and 238 (destroying evidence).
Superintendent of Police V J Shobharani said, “Shalini was involved in a relationship with Harisha, who is a truck driver. More than a year ago, Siddalingappa discovered this and confronted his wife about it. Since then, they had fought over the matter. A month ago, the fight between the couple escalated, and then Shalini decided to kill her husband.”
According to the police, Shalini tipped off Harisha about Siddalingappa’s movements, telling him that her husband was fasting on March 6 and would not have much energy to resist. Harisha and his associates attacked Siddalingappa on the canal bridge and hit his head with a blunt object, the police said. The three accused then allegedly threw his body and bike into the canal and left the place.
An officer said the police had gathered intelligence about Shalini’s relationship with Harisha, who was her neighbour. All the accused attended Siddalingappa’s funeral to deflect suspicion.
The police said the accused were trying to make it appear like Siddalingappa had met with a fatal accident. However, technical evidence and sustained interrogation exposed them, the police officer added.
The police produced the accused before a magistrate.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram