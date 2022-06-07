Wife, 3 others arrested for attempting to kill man in Karnataka

Nearly two weeks after miscreants tried to kill a government employee working with the Karnataka education department, the Bengaluru rural police arrested four persons, including the man’s wife. The investigation revealed that the man’s wife had hired contract killers to eliminate her husband.

The arrested accused were identified as Mamata, 45, a resident of Bhuvaneshwarinagar near T Dasarahalli, Moula (36), of Shidlaghatta town, Syed Naheem (32) of K G Halli and Tasleem (45) of T Dasarahalli.

Mamata’s husband Mukunda (44) works as a first division assistant in the state Education department. The incident took place on May 25 when he was returning from his office located in the Devanahalli taluk in the outskirts of Bengaluru.

According to police sources, Mamata was in a financial crisis as she was running a chit fund company which went into huge losses. Mukunda had arranged Rs 20 lakh to pay back the investors but still there were people coming to the couple’s home demanding to return their money. Mukunda was fed up with his wife and the couple used to often fight.

Mamata decided to kill her husband and sought help from Tasleem, an activist in the locality. Her plan was to sell Mukunda’s properties worth around Rs 1 crore. She thought would also get some compensation from the government and use all the money to pay back the investors. Mukunda owns two residential plots and a house.

Tasleem approached Syed and the duo demanded Rs 40 lakh to kill Mukunda. Mamata, who mortgaged her jewellery, paid Rs 10 lakh to Tasleem and Syed and assured to pay the rest of the amount later. On May 25, when Mukunda and three others were returning home, Syed, his aide Moula, and four others, stopped the car and attacked it with machetes. They were initially unaware that four people were sitting inside the car but when the occupants of the car put up a brave face, the accused fled from the spot.

Mukunda was injured in the milieu and returned home and filed a complaint with the Doddaballapura rural police. Incidentally, Mamata too accompanied him to file the complaint. Initially, the police suspected it to be a case of robbery attempt but later found out that it was pre-planned and that the miscreants had come with an intention to kill Mukunda.

The police began by tracing the car used in the crime and found out that it had changed hands as many as seven times. Eventually, the police found out that the seventh person to buy the car was Moula and upon interrogation, he revealed that they were given a contract to kill Mukunda. The police later arrested the other accused and a manhunt is on to nab others.