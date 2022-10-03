‘The whole party is out on bail’: Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai hits out at Rahul Gandhi, Congress

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has labelled the Congress a “bail party” in the light of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi raising the issue of corruption and ‘40 per cent commissions’ in the BJP government in Karnataka during the course of the Bharat Jodo Yatra in the state on Saturday.

Bommai also termed Congress allegations of large-scale corruption in the BJP government in Karnataka, including the PayCM QR code poster propaganda, “a sinister campaign”.

Reacting to Rahul Gandhi’s statements about corruption in the Karnataka government during the second day of the Bharat Jodo Yatra, Bommai said the comments were made by “fake Gandhis”.

“I do not want to talk about fake Gandhis on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti. The whole party is out on bail. He (Rahul Gandhi) is out on bail…the honourable Sonia Gandhi is out on bail and the state president is out on bail. The whole party is out on bail. It is a bail party. There are allegations of corruption against all,” Bommai said.

“The state president has many cases against him and all are now working for his benefit. Things have been going on for the last one or two years. Earlier Karnataka was an ATM for them and now it is no longer so and they must be upset. There is no 40 per cent government over here or corruption,” the Karnataka chief minister said.

“This is a sinister campaign. I keep saying that if there are specific incidents of corruption that are highlighted then we can carry out an investigation and let the truth come out,” he said.

The Congress in Karnataka has labelled the BJP government in the state a “40 per cent commission government” and has launched a campaign on these lines ahead of the 2023 state polls.

“The state government is riddled with corruption and their ministers and MLAs are admitting to this fact. The state Congress unit will continue to raise the issue of corruption, violence, and unemployment and will strive to find solutions for the same,” Rahul Gandhi said in a public address on the second day of his Bharat Jodo Yatra in Karnataka on October 1.

Congress president Sonia Gandhi and general secretary Priyanka Gandhi are likely to reach Karnataka on Monday to take part in the Bharat Jodo Yatra.