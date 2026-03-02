‘Who will teach your children for free?’: Karnataka teacher suspended for insisting on fee payment for hall ticket

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
A government school teacher deputed for examination duty at a private college in Karnataka has been suspended for allegedly harassing a Class 12 student who had not paid Rs 30,000 in fees.
Sunitha D B, a teacher at a government higher secondary school, was deputed as an invigilator at BAJSS College in Ranebennur, Haveri, for the ongoing Class 12 examination.
On February 28, the girl student went to appeared for her Kannada examination, but the college authorities denied her a hall ticket, demanding that she pay the remaining Rs 30,000 fee first, according to sources.
Social activist Hanumanthappa requested the college authorities to reconsider their stance, but Sunitha allegedly interfered and said the hall ticket would be issued only if the fees were paid.
The sources said that Hanumanthappa pledged his two-wheeler’s key and mobile phone to Sunitha and assured her that the fee would be paid. Sunitha then handed over the hall ticket to the girl. The entire incident was recorded on a mobile phone, and Sunitha was seen asking in the video, “Who will teach your children for free?”
After the video went viral, the education department suspended Sunitha.
“You have stood in support of a private college over a student who has not paid the Rs 30,000 fee and have denied the hall ticket. Being a government employee, it is wrong on your part to threaten the student and stand with the private college management to deny the hall ticket,” the department stated in its suspension order for Sunitha.
As many as 15,953 Class 12 students were absent for the Kannada and Arabic examinations. Of the 5,09,085 registered students, 4,93,132 appeared for the examinations.
