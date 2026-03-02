‘Who will teach your children for free?’: Karnataka teacher suspended for insisting on fee payment for hall ticket

On February 28, 15,953 Class 12 students were absent for the Kannada and Arabic examinations. (Express photo/ representational image)

A government school teacher deputed for examination duty at a private college in Karnataka has been suspended for allegedly harassing a Class 12 student who had not paid Rs 30,000 in fees.

Sunitha D B, a teacher at a government higher secondary school, was deputed as an invigilator at BAJSS College in Ranebennur, Haveri, for the ongoing Class 12 examination.

On February 28, the girl student went to appeared for her Kannada examination, but the college authorities denied her a hall ticket, demanding that she pay the remaining Rs 30,000 fee first, according to sources.

Social activist Hanumanthappa requested the college authorities to reconsider their stance, but Sunitha allegedly interfered and said the hall ticket would be issued only if the fees were paid.