Who is Basavaraj Bommai, the man set to be the next Karnataka CM?

Basavaraj Bommai (centre) after his name was announced as the next Karnataka CM (Express photo)

Basavaraj Bommai, 61, who was announced as the next Chief Minister of Karnataka on Tuesday, has served as the state home minister under B S Yediyurappa. He was also a close aide of the former CM.

Bommai, a senior leader from the Lingayat community, is the son of former chief minister S R Bommai. Ever since speculations regarding Yediyurappa’s started gaining ground, Bommai was always among the top contenders to replace him.

Born on January 28, 1960, Bommai hails from the Sadara Lingayat community. He is a two-time MLC and three-time MLA from Shiggaon in Haveri district in North Karnataka. In the past, he has held the portfolio of water resources in the Yediyurappa cabinet.

Bommai, whose father was a Janata Party leader, had started his political career with the Janata Dal and worked with senior leaders, including HD Devegowda and Ramakrishna Hegde, before joining the BJP in 2008.

By profession, he is an engineer and had started his career with the Tata group.

The decision to choose Bommai as the next CM was taken in the BJP legislature party meeting held at a hotel in Bengaluru on Tuesday. Besides Yediyurappa, BJP’s Karnataka in-charge Arun Singh and central observers Dharmendra Pradhan and Kishan Reddy were also present.

At the meeting, Yediyurappa proposed Bommai’s name and Govind Karjol seconded him.

Karnataka Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot has invited Bommai to take oath as the CM at 11 am on Wednesday.

After he was announced as the next CM, Bommai said, “I thank the party and leader B S Yediyurappa for choosing me as the next CM of Karnataka. I will work for the people of the state. On this occasion, I would like to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah…Yediyurappa proposed my name in the meeting and blessed me. I also thank all the MLAs of the party.”

Congratulating him, Yediyurappa said,” I am confident that Bommai will lead Karnataka to the path of development and fulfill the aspirations of people of the state.”