Bengaluru tragedy: Expectant father among 3 dead in Whitefield while cleaning rainwater pit

A routine pre-summer cleaning of an unused rainwater harvesting pit near a house resulted in three fatalities in Bengaluru’s Whitefield Saturday evening, including a young food delivery agent whose wife is expecting their first child next week.

The deceased were identified as house owner Muniswamappa, 67, plumber Rudrakumar, 40, and food delivery agent Vishwanath Achari, 27. The incident occurred near the Immadihalli temple circle within the Whitefield police station limits.

According to the police, Muniswamappa and Rudrakumar were cleaning the pit using chemical agents. But when neither responded to calls from family members, Achari, a neighbour and a food delivery agent, was asked to check on them, and he too never came out.