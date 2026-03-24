A Tesla wrapped in art: Bengaluru exhibition reimagines future through renewables and AI

A Tesla was decorated by Gujarat-based artist Mittal Sojitra, evoking the concept of various forms of renewable energy (Express photo).

From terracotta sculptures and cinema-inspired installations to a decorated Tesla and the deep archives of old Bangalore, the eighth edition of the Whitefield Art Collective has transformed VR Bengaluru into a sprawling gallery.

Backed by the Yuj Foundation, the festival features over 300 individual items under the timely theme ‘Tomorrow, Altered’. Inaugurated on March 13 by Grammy-winning musician Ricky Kej, the collective highlights artists from local institutions like the Karnataka Chitrakala Parishath and will remain open to visitors until April 12.

The message: sustainability and renewable energy

Curator Sumi Gupta emphasises that the theme is a call to action. “Unless we make changes now, our future has already been altered,” she says. “We want to drive the message of being sustainable and protecting the planet for the generations to come.