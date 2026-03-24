A Tesla wrapped in art: Bengaluru exhibition reimagines future through renewables and AI

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From terracotta sculptures and cinema-inspired installations to a decorated Tesla and the deep archives of old Bangalore, the eighth edition of the Whitefield Art Collective has transformed VR Bengaluru into a sprawling gallery.
Backed by the Yuj Foundation, the festival features over 300 individual items under the timely theme ‘Tomorrow, Altered’. Inaugurated on March 13 by Grammy-winning musician Ricky Kej, the collective highlights artists from local institutions like the Karnataka Chitrakala Parishath and will remain open to visitors until April 12.
Curator Sumi Gupta emphasises that the theme is a call to action. “Unless we make changes now, our future has already been altered,” she says. “We want to drive the message of being sustainable and protecting the planet for the generations to come.
A standout centrepiece is Kala Car, a recurring festival favourite. This year, Gujarat-based artist Mittal Sojitra has decorated a Tesla with intricate art evoking various forms of renewable energy, blending cutting-edge technology with traditional aesthetic appeal.
The collective features works from artists of international renown. Gita Hudson returns with Cinema Reimagined, an installation that uses discarded DVD discs to explore the visual language of film. Nearby, German-born artist Nele Martens showcases her versatility through a series of works ranging from delicate ceramics to industrial metal.
The intersection of technology and art is further explored in Echoes of the Original, a piece by Mansi Pipaliya of Karnataka Chitrakala Parishath that features several AI-generated interpretations of a single painting. Similarly, The Endless Merge by JD School of Design contrasts organic life with industrial waste, reassembling computer components around living plants.
Photography also has a prominent place at the display this year. One exhibit, Bengaluru In Focus, has placed dozens of photographs of the city throughout the venue, ranging from the city’s natural landscapes to cultural and architectural landmarks, while a UNESCO-partnered exhibit focuses on nature from around the world, with an emphasis on marine life.
A unique exhibit from the MOD Foundation will also be of interest to history enthusiasts – from memories such as a news article on the Vrishabhavathi Riverto the pre-independence Mysore Gazetteer, alongside posters tracing the growth of the city all the way from 1537.
The Whitefield Literary Society will host literary panels and workshops from March 20 to 29. Various other events will also take place, including workshops on topics such as resin art and clay modelling.
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