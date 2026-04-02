Wheat flour sold as ‘Ayurvedic’ medicine: Karnataka Police arrest Delhi man for selling fake weight-loss powder

The prime accused, Rajeev Khanna who was arrested in Delhi on March 28, along with the fake products that were seized from him (Express photo)

The Tumakuru police in Karnataka have busted a racket involved in the manufacture of fake weight loss powder and other products, and arrested a Delhi-based man for allegedly producing and selling spurious Ayurvedic goods using duplicate branding, the police said on Thursday.

The police have also booked his sons, who were his associates, based on an investigation in a case where Dhanalakshmi, the owner of .’Jeeni Slim Powder’, alleged misuse of her firm’s trademark on August 14, 2025. According to the police, the accused were selling counterfeit weight-loss products online under the name ‘RK Traders’, posing potential health risks to consumers, including teenagers.