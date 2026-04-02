Wheat flour sold as ‘Ayurvedic’ medicine: Karnataka Police arrest Delhi man for selling fake weight-loss powder

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The Tumakuru police in Karnataka have busted a racket involved in the manufacture of fake weight loss powder and other products, and arrested a Delhi-based man for allegedly producing and selling spurious Ayurvedic goods using duplicate branding, the police said on Thursday.
The police have also booked his sons, who were his associates, based on an investigation in a case where Dhanalakshmi, the owner of .’Jeeni Slim Powder’, alleged misuse of her firm’s trademark on August 14, 2025. According to the police, the accused were selling counterfeit weight-loss products online under the name ‘RK Traders’, posing potential health risks to consumers, including teenagers.
The investigation team conducted a raid on a Delhi warehouse on March 27 and seized large quantities of fake Jeeni products, along with counterfeit Ayurvedic tablets, cosmetic creams, and powders. “The products were being manufactured without approvals from regulatory authorities. In several instances, ordinary wheat flour was packed and sold as ‘Jeeni Slim Powder’ and other Ayurvedic products using fake labels,” a police officer said.
Investigations revealed that the accused had been operating under multiple firm names, including RK Traders, MK Traders, and MHK Traders, for nearly one-and-a-half years.
A special team under the supervision of Superintendent of Police K V Ashok traced the operation of the accused to the warehouse in Shalimar Bagh in New Delhi.
The prime accused, Rajeev Khanna, 56, was arrested in Delhi on March 28 and produced before a court in Rohini, where a transit warrant was obtained to bring him to Karnataka. He was later produced before a court in Sira and remanded to police custody for further interrogation.
His sons, Himanshu Khanna, 29, and Manan Khanna, 25, have also been named as accused and are suspected of having assisted in the operation.
The police estimate that the racket caused losses of over Rs 15 lakh to the Jeeni company, while similar counterfeit operations involving other brands could amount to crores of rupees.
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