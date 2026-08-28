‘What major fault committed?’: Kumaraswamy slams suspension of teachers over RSS march

Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy Friday criticised the Karnataka School Education Department for suspending two government teachers for allegedly participating in Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) route marches.

“What is the major fault they have committed by attending the RSS march?” Kumaraswamy asked. He questioned whether their participation had resulted in any damage, violence or disruption in Karnataka.

The suspension orders were issued by Yadgir Deputy Director of School Education Channabasappa Mudhol on August 20.

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The suspended teachers are Gururaj Joshi, an assistant teacher at Government Girls’ High School in Hunasagi, and Anna Saheb Deshmukh, head teacher at Government Lower Primary School in Kuppi village of Surpur taluk.