What did the Harappans eat? Bengaluru-based collective launches video series on food habits, history of ancient Indians

The Bengaluru-based Historically Tempered Collective officially launched the first two videos in a 15-part educational series ‘Thali by Thali’ at Sabha Bengaluru this Tuesday. The collective is composed of historian Janaki Nair, writer Saisudha Acharya, Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH) Bengaluru convenor Meera Iyer, and history teacher Ajay Cadambi.

The first two videos released on the collective’s YouTube channel, known as Historically Tempered, deal with the diet of the Harappans and early Indians in general, featuring speakers such as archaeologists Jaya Menon and Supriya Varma, and historian Romila Thapar.

With the aid of animations and artwork, the video series makes it accessible to all age groups. It examines the various ways in which ancient diets are known today, from burnt seeds and fish bones from Harappa to the types of food that would have been easily eaten in ancient dishes.