WHAM Festival: Celebrating legacy, contributions of India’s greatest women musicians in Bengaluru

A three-week festival highlighting the legacy and contribution of women in Indian art, titled WHAM (Women’s history, art and music), has commenced at Bengaluru’s Indian Music Experience Museum and is set to go on until April 5.

The event began last Friday with a panel discussion on Annapurna Devi, one of the most important Hindustani classical musicians of the 20th century. An inaugural guided walk was also conducted at the museum, marking a permanent exhibit on the topic of Annapurna Devi (incidentally, the first new permanent exhibit since the museum was opened).

Regarding WHAM, which is now in its third edition, Museum Director Preema John said, “This year is the largest one so far…normally everyone thinks of Women’s Day in March, but it is also Women’s History Month around the world. Now, our intention is to create a community space for the average visitor to come in and experience and understand how much women artists and musicians have done for Indian music.”