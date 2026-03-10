As missiles rain in Gulf skies, Bengaluru’s luxury cabs feel the pinch: Why this premium segment is facing ‘total collapse’

The escalating West Asia crisis after the United States-Israel strikes on Iran and airspace closures has triggered a significant downturn for the transport and hospitality sectors in Bengaluru. With international arrivals from key Gulf hubs disrupted, the luxury taxi segment at Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) has seen near-total demand collapse.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Radhakrishna Holla, president of the Karnataka State Travel Operators’ Association, said luxury taxis and premium cab services operating to and from KIA have been severely affected by flight cancellations.

“There are about 3 lakh economy taxis in Bengaluru and 5,000 in the luxury segment. There has been a slight decline in economy taxi demand, but the luxury segment has been hit in a big way,” he said.