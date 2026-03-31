Kitchen first, bedroom next? How West Asia conflict is crippling India’s $860 million condom industry

Condom manufacturers say they face a shortage of silicone oil and ammonia, which are essential in the production of the contraceptive (Image generated using AI).

The ripple effects of the ongoing conflict in West Asia have reached an unexpected sector: India’s $860 million condom manufacturing industry.

As supply chains for critical petrochemicals and lubricants are disrupted, the Indian condom manufacturing industry, which produces over 400 crore units annually, is experiencing raw material shortages and soaring production costs.

Major players, including state-run HLL Lifecare Ltd, which produces approximately 221 crore condoms annually, Mankind Pharma Ltd, and Cupid Ltd, are all currently grappling with the supply chain shock.

The manufacture of condoms relies heavily on two critical inputs: silicone oil and ammonia. Silicone oil is a vital lubricant, and the material is currently facing a “huge shortage”, causing massive market uncertainty. Ammonia is essential for stabilising raw latex, and its prices are expected to surge by 40–50 per cent. The rising costs of packaging materials have also not helped either.