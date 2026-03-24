West Asia conflict hurts asphalting of Bengaluru roads as bitumen price up 50%

In February, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar stated that roadworks worth Rs 5,200 crore were expected to be completed before the monsoon. (File photo)

While the ongoing West Asia conflict has hit many sectors in India, the supply of bitumen, a key road construction material, has been severely affected, bringing approximately 80 per cent of road tarring work in Bengaluru to a standstill, according to contractors.

Road development works worth several hundred crores of rupees are underway in the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) limits. In February, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar stated that roadworks worth Rs 5,200 crore were expected to be completed before the monsoon. However, many contractors have been left stranded because of the bitumen shortage.

G M Nanda Kumar, president of the association of contractors working with the civic body, suspected either an artificial scarcity or a shortage in the bitumen supply.