‘We’re afraid’: Catholic bishops’ body calls on PM Modi to condemn attacks on Christians and churches

At a press conference, the CBCI said its general body meeting would start in Bengaluru on Wednesday (Photo by special arrangement).

Archbishop Andrews Thazhath, president of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of India (CBCI), on Tuesday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to condemn the attacks on Christians in the country and said the Government has a duty to protect the rights of religious minorities.

“We have been approaching government authorities whenever there is an attack. We don’t counter-attack. We have personally raised the issue with the prime minister. The latest was when he joined us for Christmas celebrations. Protecting the rights of minorities and Christians is the duty of the Government. Whenever we go to the authorities, they say they (the attackers) are fringe groups. But take control of those fringe groups,” he said at a press conference called a day ahead of the CBCI’s 37th general body meeting in Bengaluru.