We’ll eliminate stray dogs if media keeps silent, says Karnataka BJP MP Pratap Simha

After a pack of dogs mauled a five-year-old in Telangana, Karnataka BJP MP Pratap Simha said the stray dog menace could be solved if the media kept silent, drawing condemnation from animal lovers.

Speaking to the media, Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha said last week, “You stop reporting and remain silent on stray dogs and allow us to take some action to resolve the stray dog problem. We are unable to take any action because of animal lovers. They realise the problem when stray dogs bite their children. Feeding stray dogs will not bring any good and it is not as big a social service as they try to project it as.”

Stating that the stray dogs should be eliminated without any compassion, he said, “There is a Supreme Court order that stray dogs cannot be killed. Leaders from our own party create problems when stray dogs are killed. Even the media takes up incidents of attacks on stray dogs. While tigers and elephants have one or two litter, dogs have nearly 10 puppies. They should be eliminated without any compassion.”

Sharing his personal experience, Simha said he had once been chased by a stray dog and the incident had led to a road accident.

His statement did not go down well with animal lovers. People For Animals (PFA) wrote on Instagram, “BJP MP Prathap Simha @pratapsimha_mp of Mysuru, in a press conference has recommended “killing of all pups as soon as they are born” and further stated that if the press does not expose him, he will do it. He has also attacked citizens that merely perform their constitutional duty of feeding animals. This is disgusting and hate speech, spreading violence for no reason.”