Friday, Jan 27, 2023
5 road trips near Bengaluru that nature lovers can take this weekend

From scenic bird sanctuaries to underground caves, here are our picks for a quick weekend getaway for Bangaloreans

bangalore weekend getaway, bengaluru weekend trips, bangalore weekend travel, bangalore same day trip holiday, bangalore travel, bangalore, day trip, road trip, long drive, holiday, weekend, lifestyle, indian expressBangalore weekend getaways: A number of migratory birds visit the Ranganathittu Bird Sanctuary. (Twitter: @incredibleindia)

If you’re itching to escape from the city and recharge in some natural beauty around you, we have you covered. Bengaluru is blessed with some very scenic locations around us that are just a short drive away. So if you only have a couple of days, we pick out the best day trips from Bengaluru that are designed for those who love nature and the environment.

Ranganathittu Bird Sanctuary
Located on the banks of the Kaveri river, this sanctuary was designated as a protected Ramsar site by UNESCO in 2022. Famed ornithologist Salim Ali told the Wadiyar king to make this a protected spot in 1940. One can spot many rare and unique birds here like herons, Indian shags, cormorants and painted storks. It is also only three kilometers away from the historic town of Srirangapattana in case you want to hop over there for some cultural escapades too.

Ramanagara
If you’re a fan of the superhit Bollywood movie Sholay then you should definitely visit this location as it is where the movie’s climax scenes were shot. The stunning and imposing Ramagiri hills in the area, now sometimes lovingly called Sholay Hills, are great spots for trekking and climbing. The region is also nicknamed the “Silk Town” as it is the source and place where the famous Mysore silk is made.

bangalore weekend getaway, bengaluru weekend trips, bangalore weekend travel, bangalore same day trip holiday, bangalore travel, bangalore, day trip, road trip, long drive, holiday, weekend, lifestyle, indian express Sholay was shot in the scenic Ramanagara Hills (Express archive photo)

Anthargange
Only about 70 kilometers away from Bengaluru, this is a popular trekking spot for hikers. In Kannada, the name means ‘Ganga from the Deep’. The Shathashrunga range of hills make up the area. The site is also home to the Anthargange caves that you can explore on your trip. The trek is moderately difficult so keep that in mind and pack the essentials before you start.

Manchanabele Dam
On the beautiful Arkavathi River lies the Manchanabele Dam, a popular tourist spot. The reservoir has a lake in which you can take a quick dip depending on the season (sometimes it is closed off for safety reasons). There are also water activities such as kayaking and boating offered in the lake.

Also Read |Planning a road trip after long? Keep these safety tips in mind

Savandurga Hills
Another trekking spot, this is close to the Arkavathi river as well. This monolith hill is 1226 m above sea level and offers a good climb to the top if you are an enthusiast. One can even spot very interesting flora and fauna in the area, as it is home to bulbuls, vultures, sloth bears and even the occasional leopard.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don't miss out on the l 

First published on: 27-01-2023 at 16:41 IST
