Weekend curfew in Karnataka districts bordering Maharashtra, Kerala: What’s allowed, what’s not

The Karnataka government has announced a weekend curfew in eight districts — that share borders with either Kerala or Maharashtra — to be in effect from 9 pm on Fridays till 5 am on Mondays, beginning August 6 to 16. (Representational Photo: PTI)

Taking into account the possibility of the virus spreading into the state from neighbouring Kerala and Maharashtra, a weekend curfew will be in place in all Karnataka districts bordering these states, Chief Minister Basavraj Bommai announced on Friday.

Here’s an explainer of the guidelines:

Is there a weekend curfew across Karnataka beginning Aug 6?

The districts, as mentioned in the official order issued by Tushar Girinath, member secretary of the executive committee of the Karnataka State Disaster Management Authority, are Belagavi, Bidar, Vijayapura, Kalaburagi (bordering Maharashtra), Dakshina Kannada, Kodagu, Mysuru, and Chamarajanagar (bordering Kerala). The decision to specifically impose such restrictions in these districts is to mitigate the spread of the infection into the state from the neighbour states where the spread is more intense, Chief Minister Bommai said.

However, the night curfew will be in force across all districts including Bengaluru. The timings of the same have been advanced by an hour to begin at 9 pm, which will be in force till 5 am.

Can marriages, family functions be conducted in districts with weekend curfew?

Yes. Marriages and family functions are permitted to be conducted in districts that share borders with Kerala or Maharashtra. However, the attendance is capped at 100 with directions in place to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour.

A maximum of 20 people will be allowed to attend cremations or funerals. However, all social, political, sports, entertainment, academic, cultural, and religious functions, gatherings and large congregations will remain prohibited.

Will shops be allowed to function throughout the day?

No. Shops and street vendors will be allowed to run their businesses only from 5 am to 2 pm. These include establishments dealing with food, groceries, fruits, vegetables, meat, fish, dairy, milk booths, and animal fodder. Public Distribution System shops are also allowed to operate only from 5 am to 2 pm. Home delivery of all items will be encouraged round the clock, with delivery persons allowed to move from place to place.

Will movement be restricted?

Yes. Movement of individuals will remain strictly prohibited between Friday 9 pm till Monday 5 am, except for essential and emergency activities, as per the order.

However, exemptions will be given to all State and Central Government offices, their autonomous bodies, corporations, dealing with emergency, essential services, and Covid-19 containment and management duties; industries, companies, organisations dealing with emergency and essential services and those requiring 24/7 operations; telecom and Internet service providers.

Patients, attendants, other persons requiring emergency need, and eligible people intending to take vaccination are permitted to move with minimal proof.

“However, to the extent possible, employees should be encouraged to work from home,” the order read. It added that only essential staff/employees of IT and ITeS companies /organization shall work from office while the rest should be allowed to work from home as well.

Meanwhile, movement of trains and air travel are permitted, and public transport, private vehicles, and taxis to and from airports, railway stations, and bus terminals, stops, and stands are allowed to facilitate the movement of passengers by air, rail, and road. “The movement will be allowed only on displaying valid travel documents or tickets and strictly adhering to Covid appropriate behavior,” the order mentioned.

Will pubs and bars be allowed to be operated?

No. Only takeaway from standalone liquor shops and outlets have been permitted, from 5 am to 2 pm.

Can restaurants open for dine-in?

No. restaurants and eateries are allowed only for takeaway and home delivery.