We need to fund translational efforts at our research and academic organizations, says Infosys’ Kris Gopalakrishnan

The Infosys Science Foundation inaugurated its new office in Karnataka’s Bengaluru on July 14 . In an exclusive interview with The Indian Express, Infosys Limited co-founder Kris Gopalakrishnan, also the president of Board of Trustees, Infosys Science Foundation, and co-founder, Axilor Ventures Private Limited, speaks about the new office, present funding scenario in science and research in India. He also speaks about the new important technological areas where India needs to work on.

What will the new office of the Infosys Science Foundation (ISF) be all about?

This is the home of Infosys Science Foundation. ISF is promoting good research works in India by identifying and rewarding individual research scholars through the Infosys Prize. ISF organizes Science Talks by the world scientists and our laureates to create an interest in science and with this building, we can host these regularly. Other organizations that are promoting science can also use this building. We want the ISF building to be the hub for science related activities in South Bangalore.

Are you satisfied with the present funding scenario in science and research in India? Lack of funding is one of the major issues, which the researchers often lament. How could this be addressed?

I believe that we need to raise the level of funding to 3% of GDP from the current 0.7% of GDP. In this, the industry and private sources must contribute 1.5% of GDP as funding and the rest by the government.

How could good research work be translated into business?

We need to fund translational efforts at our research and academic organizations. These efforts need separate group to be created whose responsibility is to take research from the lab to the market. These organizations need to seek funding from the industry and private sources over and above from the government. This will get the industry to work closely with the research organizations and facilitate better translational efforts.

You have been at the forefront of funding research. What are your focus areas and how do you identify what to fund?

Our family trust is focused on research on brain and related areas. One set of efforts is in the area of understanding how the brain functions and based on this create new models for computing. Computing is at crossroads and to create more efficient computer systems, we need to take inspiration from how the brain functions. The second set of efforts is in the area of clinical research and how the brain ages and aging related neurological disorders. These don’t have any cures yet and if we can contribute to these efforts, it will be a great contribution to science and the world.

Which are the important technological areas where India needs to work on?

There are opportunities in many areas. With the use of new tools like AI/ML, Genomics, Synthetic biology, IoT/Sensors, new materials, big data, space technology, I believe that we are in the golden age of science and technology. Multiple inventions and innovations will happen in many fields. India can and must contribute to these efforts. One important reason for India to contribute is to reduce the cost of doing research and hence make the solutions affordable to a larger percentage of the global population.

Are start-ups helping India in becoming a research hub?

Yes, especially the deep tech start-ups. They are working in many different industries.