‘We believe he’s still alive’: MLC says parents of Bengaluru student found dead in California plan to go to US

“There might be a mistaken identity. We will accept that he is dead only if we see his dead body. Till then, we believe that he is alive,” the parents of Saketh Sreenivasaiah, the 22-year-old student from Karnataka found dead in the United States, told MLC Arathi Krishna when she visited their Bengaluru home on Sunday.

Saketh, a postgraduate student in chemical and biomolecular engineering enrolled at the University of California, Berkeley, was found dead nearly a week after he was reported missing in California. He was the eldest son of the Srinivasaiah-Anupama Thammannagowda couple, who live in D Group Layout in Srirgandada Kaval.

The family members, who refused to speak to the media, also sent some of the government officials who came to the doorstep. However, Arathi Krishna, who serves as the deputy chairman of the NRI Forum of Karnataka, visited them. Speaking to indianexpress.com, she said, “The family is in disbelief. They say that their son was an extremely strong-willed person. They don’t want to bring the body to India but want to go to the US.”

Saketh had been missing since 9 February, but his family came to know about it on February 12.

The family reached out to Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh and the chief minister’s office. Shalini Rajneesh wrote to Vikram Misri, Secretary in the Ministry of External Affairs, seeking central intervention. While the Berkeley police, who had launched a search, informed the Indian agencies that Saketh’s body had been found.

On Sunday at 5.12 am, the Consulate General of India in San Francisco posted on X that Saketh’s body was recovered, “The Consulate deeply regrets to inform that local police have confirmed the recovery of the body of the missing Indian student, Saketh Sreenivasaiah. We extend our heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones during this profoundly difficult time. The Consulate stands ready to provide all necessary assistance to the family, including coordination with local authorities and arrangements for the repatriation of mortal remains to India at the earliest. Our consular officers are in direct contact with the family and will support them with all required formalities and services. @MEAIndia ; @IndianEmbassyUS”

Krishna said the last call from Saketh was made on February 8, a day before he went missing. “He had called his mother, but she did not pick up the call as she was in the office. Later, he called his younger brother and spoke to him generally. After that, no calls were made. The family had tried to reach him over the phone after February 9, but when he did not answer the calls, they assumed he could be busy with his studies or work. It was only on February 12, when his housemate Baneet Singh called the parents and informed them that he had been missing,” the MLC said.

Saketh’s parents have sought the help of the Central Government to get an emergency visa to visit the US, as they believe that their son could still be alive and the body found could be a case of mistaken identity.

Saketh had studied at the Indian Institute of Technology Madras. On September 4, 2025, he went to the US to pursue his studies at the University of California. According to his LinkedIn profile, he was among six co-inventors listed on a patent for a “microchannel cooling system for hyperloop and a method thereof”.

Saketh’s neighbour Rajanna recalled that he was not only a bright student but also humble. “He used to wash and clean his father’s car and was very decent. He used to speak to us. I cannot imagine the pain the parents are going through. They are making every effort to go to the USA,” he added.