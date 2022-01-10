With water march, Congress looks for firm footing in south Karnataka

The Karnataka Congress on Sunday launched a 10-day foot march amid Covid curbs to push for the creation of the Mekedatu reservoir. On the party’s mind, however, is more than the project on the Cauvery that is meant to supply drinking water to Bengaluru and its surrounding regions in south Karnataka.

South Karnataka is home to the Vokkaliga — one of the two dominant communities in the state — that makes up 15 per cent of the population. The other major group is the Lingayat community that is mostly concentrated in north Karnataka and makes up 17 per cent of the state’s six crore population.

The general pattern that has emerged since the 2004 state elections shows that the Lingayats support the BJP and the Vokkaligas the Janata Dal (Secular). This has resulted in poll stalemates in 2004, 2008 and 2018 — bringing mergers and horse-trading into play to form government.

Political wisdom now suggests that the BJP needs the support of the Vokkaligas to win a clear majority; the JD(S) needs the Lingayats; and the Congress needs at least one of the big communities to support it to build on the existing base among backward classes, Dalits and minorities.

This is one of the primary reasons the Congress has launched the over 100-km protest march in the midst of Covid restrictions — to galvanise support in south Karnataka, where the BJP was non-existent until recently.

Explained JD(S) tries to counter The Congress’s Mekedatu march has made the JD(S), which has a considerable base in south Karnataka, sit up and take notice. Last week, the party announced a programme of its own on the water issue. It will collect water from 15 rivers in the state from January 26 and perform a “Ganga Puja”. JD(S) counter shows the political importance of the Congress move.

In the 2018 polls, the Congress won 19 of the 61 seats in the southern Mysuru-Karnataka region while the JDS won 29 seats and the BJP got 11 seats.

The Mekedatu march is a brainchild of the state Congress chief D K Shivakumar, himself a Vokkaliga leader, who is also said to be jockeying for the chief ministerial position. Shivakumar, along with former chief minister Siddaramaiah, will walk across 15 assembly constituencies in south Karnataka beginning Sunday and finish the “walk for water” in Bengaluru city.

On Sunday, Siddaramaiah claimed the project was initiated by his Congress government, and said the ruling BJP has failed to get environmental clearance despite being in power for the last two-and-a-half years.

Shivakumar, who is also MLA from Kanakapura, where the march began, hit out at Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai for trying to “thwart” the padayatra by asking the district administration to issue prohibitory orders.

Defending the move to march amid the third wave, he said: “Superintendent of Police, Home Minister, you have issued orders against the law, we will not fear it… we will march following Covid rules.” There was little social distancing to be seen at Sunday’s march.