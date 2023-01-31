Water bottles thrown at Kailash Kher for not singing Kannada songs, two held in Hampi

The Karnataka Police have arrested two youths who allegedly threw bottles at singer Kailash Kher during a live performance in Hampi Sunday night.

Kailash Kher was performing at Hampi Utsav when the two youths threw water bottles at him for not singing Kannada songs, said the police, who identified the arrested Saddam Hussain, 23, a driver and Krishnappa, 22, a painter.

Noted singer #KailashKher was attacked on Sunday evening at the Hampi Utsav in Karnataka. He was performing ‘Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani’s Tu Jaane Na’ song when two men attacked him with bottles. As per reports, the miscreants demanded the singer to sing and talk in Kannada. pic.twitter.com/XuDFZKGkCn — truth. (@thetruthin) January 30, 2023

The duo initially shouted urging Kher to sing Kannada songs and after a while, they threw bottles filled with water at the stage. A viral video shows the water bottles falling near Kher and the staff removing those from the stage.

Based on a complaint filed by a Kannada and Culture Department official, the Hampi tourism police arrested the accused and filed a case under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 355 (assault or criminal force with intent to dishonour person, otherwise than on grave provocation), 505 (1) (b) (intent to cause, or which is likely to cause, fear or alarm to the public) and handed them over to judicial custody.

The police said both of them were under the influence of alcohol and there was enough police security. As soon as they threw bottles, they were held by the police. The accused told the police they were disappointed that Kher did not sing Kannada songs.

Kher said in an Instagram post Hindi, which roughly translates to, “When we sang in honour of the late great Kannada star Puneeth Rajkumar, the entire crowd got emotional. They sang and swayed with us as fans celebrated the legacy of the actor.”

Hampi in Vijayanagar district is a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The three-day Hampi Utsav witnesses several cultural programmes and shows.