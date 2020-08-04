Watch: Yediyurappa, under treatment for Covid-19, in Work From Hospital mode

Karnataka CM B S Yediyurappa was admitted to Manipal Hospital in Bengaluru after he tested positive for coronavirus on Sunday. (Credits: Karnataka DIPR) Karnataka CM B S Yediyurappa was admitted to Manipal Hospital in Bengaluru after he tested positive for coronavirus on Sunday. (Credits: Karnataka DIPR)

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, admitted at Manipal hospital after testing positive for COVID-19, was seen reviewing files and working from the hospital.

On Tuesday evening, the Chief Minister’s Office shared a video of Yediyurappa working from the hospital.

WATCH: Karnataka Chief Minister @BSYBJP works from Manipal hospital where he is currently admitted after being tested positive for #COVID19. (1/2) @IndianExpress pic.twitter.com/vCARwprR2i — Darshan Devaiah B P (@DarshanDevaiahB) August 4, 2020

The hospital in a statement said that Yediyurappa is stable, cheerful and attending to his activities. “Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa continues to remain stable since his admission and has been responding to treatment. He is cheerful and attending to his activities. He is closely being monitored by an expert panel of doctors,” Manipal Hospital said in the statement on Tuesday evening.

Former Karnataka Chief Minister and Opposition leader Siddaramaiah has also been admitted to Manipal hospital, after he tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Tuesday.

Karnataka health minister B Sriramulu held a meeting with the doctors of Manipal Hospital to review the health condition of the Chief Minister and the Opposition leader.

Yediyurappa was admitted to the hospital on Sunday night. While his daughter, BS Aruna Devi, has also tested positive for the virus, his son Vijayendra has gone into quarantine for seven days.

