Watch: Water gushes out of ceiling in Bengaluru airport after heavy rainfall

Airport staff mop the floor next to departure gate – 9 in the Kempegowda International Airport as water seeps through the ceiling after heavy rains in Bengaluru. Express Photo

Passengers at Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport were in for a surprise Thursday night when water started gushing out from the ceiling near boarding gate number 9 due to heavy rains.

A video uploaded on social media by a passenger has been shared widely across platforms.

In the video, it can be seen that water is flowing out from the ceiling, next to the boarding gate 9, while the housekeeping staff at the airport mop the area.

However, timely response by the staff to cordon off the area prevented further trouble at the airport. It can be noted that this is the first time such an incident has been reported from the Bengaluru airport while several such issues have made news from its counterparts in Kochi, Chennai, and Mumbai.

In response to the Bengaluru International Airport Limited (BIAL), the company which operates the airport issued a statement which read, “Due to excessive rains in the Bengaluru Airport area, some water percolated through the external wall into the terminal building. The breach was identified and the area has subsequently been repaired and cleaned.”

A notice to the passengers was soon issued online to keep them posted on the situation.

Recently, the airport officials had announced that KIA will soon be able to handle more flights as a second runway is set to be commissioned from December 5.

Officials added that the Code F and Cat IIIB compliant runway, measuring 4000-meters in length and 45-meters in width, will begin operations – initially – with CAT I standard certification and will progressively evolve to CAT IIIB as operations stabilise.

