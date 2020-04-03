WATCH: To fight COVID-19, Mysuru installs ‘disinfection tunnel’ at entrance of grocery markets

As per a screen grab of the video, the public visiting the market are advised to raise their hands with their palms front facing while entering the tunnel to ensure efficient dissemination of the disinfectant. Image: Twitter/@DarshanDevaiahB As per a screen grab of the video, the public visiting the market are advised to raise their hands with their palms front facing while entering the tunnel to ensure efficient dissemination of the disinfectant. Image: Twitter/@DarshanDevaiahB

As part of the precautionary measures to contain COVID-19, Mysuru City Corporation Friday built a ‘disinfection tunnel’ at the entrance of the Mysuru exhibition ground market. The visitors will have to walk through a tunnel before entering the sprawling ground for shopping to prevent further spread of coronavirus.

People who enter the market are told to walk through the ‘disinfection tunnel’ for three to four seconds during which nozzles fitted throughout the length of the tunnel spray a disinfectant solution.

Speaking to Indianexpress.com, Mysuru City Corporation health officer, Dr. Nagaraj said, “We are spraying Sodium Hypochlorite (NaOCl) through the nozzles fitted in the tunnel in a water-base at 0.5 ppm in a fine mist, as people walk through the tunnel.”

The public visiting the market are advised to raise their hands with their palms front facing while entering the tunnel to ensure efficient dissemination of the disinfectant. “The same disinfection tunnel would be replicated at Lalitha Mahal grounds and Bannimantap soon,” he added.

For the first time in the country, Tiruppur district administration in Tamil Nadu recently built a disinfection tunnel for the visitors to the Thennampalayam vegetable market.

The Health Ministry has identified Mysuru district as among the 25 COVID-19 hotspots in the country. Nanjangud town in Mysuru district has turned into a cluster of COVID-19 cases as 19 employees of Jubilant Life Sciences, a pharma company in Nanjangud, tested positive. All the employees who tested positive had no foreign travel history.

A total of 21 coronavirus positive cases have been reported from the district and more than 1,463 are in quarantine.

