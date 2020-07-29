Watch: Three-storey building collapses at Bengaluru’s Majestic, no casualties

No casualties were reported as the police had evacuated occupants of the building a day ago. (Source: Video Screengrab/Bengaluru City Police) No casualties were reported as the police had evacuated occupants of the building a day ago. (Source: Video Screengrab/Bengaluru City Police)

A three-storied building located in Bengaluru’s Majestic area collapsed Tuesday night around 10 pm. However, no casualties were reported as the police had evacuated occupants of the building a day ago.

“We had informed the police after cracks were discovered in the building. BBMP officials were also apprised of the situation by the building owner and we were waiting for a date for demolition to take place,” a resident in the neighbourhood said.

The incident took place next to a construction site where the city’s iconic Kapali theatre was located till 2017. The theatre was then taken down for a mall and a multiplex which is planned to be raised at the same location.

Fire Department officials said that timely evacuation resulted in avoiding casualties. “All occupants in the building and the nearby ones were evacuated on Monday itself,” they added.

Gandhinagar MLA Dinesh Gundu Rao, after visiting the spot, said the owner of the construction site next to the collapsed building should pay for the losses incurred due to the incident. He urged BBMP officials to loom into the matter as well.

While BBMP officials said the construction was progressing after the ground was dug up to over 65 feet, a detailed probe into the matter is underway.

