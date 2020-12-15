Watch: Ruckus in Karnataka Assembly as Deputy Speaker manhandled

Chaos broke out at the Karnataka Legislative Council on Tuesday with legislators who objected to Deputy Speaker SL Dharmegowda in the Chair, manhandled him. The Council has now been adjourned sine die.

As the Council gathered on Tuesday, the Deputy Chairman from the Janata Dal (Secular) was seen occupying the chair to initiate proceedings. However, Congress legislators escorted Chairman K Prathapchandra Shetty, after which they forcefully tried to evict the Deputy from the chair, leading to the ruckus. The Chair, meanwhile, adjourned the session sine die after which all legislators moved out of the House.

#Karnataka Legislative Council: High drama as Dy Chairman occupies chair, Cong MLC forcefully evict him from chair. Chairman adjourns session sine die. @IndianExpress Live updates: https://t.co/ugiBBszJC7 pic.twitter.com/0W2FPqriG6 — Express Bengaluru (@IEBengaluru) December 15, 2020

Condemning the incident, BJP leader S Prakash termed the action “unfortunate.” He said, “The Legislative Council is known as the House of Elders and responsible behaviour is expected from members across parties. Dirty politics have taken over the Council leading to the Chairman not resigning by himself after Congress lost majority to BJP and JD(S) coming together.”

Meanwhile, Congress MLC Prakash Rathod said the Deputy chairman was “evicted” as it was an “illegal sitting.” Rathod explained, “The BJP and JD(S) seated him on the Chair illegally when the House was not in order. It is unfortunate that the BJP is indulging in unconstitutional behaviour. The Congress first asked him (Deputy Chairman) to get down from the Chair after which we had to evict him as it was an illegal sitting.”

Legislators of all parties are now holding consultations separately to plan the next move. The tabling of the contentious anti-cow slaughter bill is also in limbo at present, due to the heated developments.

