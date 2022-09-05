scorecardresearch
Monday, Sep 05, 2022

Watch | Bengaluru flooded, residents struggle to stay afloat

Southern Karnataka is presently under the influence of a cyclonic circulation located over the Comorin region besides a north-south trough running to central Madhya Pradesh.

Fire fighters evacuate residents from flooded Rainbow Drive Layout after heavy monsoon rains at Sarjapur, in Bengaluru (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)

The city of Bengaluru recorded 131.6 mm of rain in the past 24 hours, making Monday the wettest September day since 2014, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD). Traffic snarls were reported across the city.

This was the second heavy downpour in Bengaluru in less than a week. Several areas of the city were submerged in knee-deep water Monday morning.

Traders staged a protest against poor infrastructure conditions at Sultanpet in the city after the heavy downpour last night.

Karnataka is among the wettest states in the country this year, having received 34 per cent surplus rain between June 1 and September 4.

First published on: 05-09-2022 at 07:17:55 pm
