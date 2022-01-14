Watch: Mysuru zoo celebrates its gorilla Demba’s ninth birthday

Karnataka’s Mysuru zoo Friday arranged a special birthday celebration for its gorilla named Demba. The Sri Chamarajendra Zoological Gardens is the only zoo in India to house gorillas.

The officials used Demba’s favourite vegetables to write ‘Happy Birthday Demba’ on the ground to make it special for the nine-year-old male gorilla.

In a video shared by the zoo on social media platforms, the gorilla could be seen enjoying the vegetables while visitors clicked photos on their mobile phones.

Demba and Thabo (14), another male gorilla, were brought to the zoo from Germany.

Demba and Thabo were brought to the zoo seven years after the country’s only gorilla, listed as one of the world’s critically-endangered species, Polo, died in 2014 at the zoo. Polo, the 41-year-old Western Lowland gorilla, was suffering from several old age ailments, said officials.

After Polo’s death, the gorilla enclosure at the Mysuru zoo was vacant until Demba and Thabo were brought, officials added. Polo was gifted to Mysuru zoo by the Dublin zoo in 1995.

Recently, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai virtually inaugurated the gorilla enclosures that have been built at a cost of Rs 2.70 crore with funding from Infosys Foundation.

The two gorillas were brought to Mysuru last year through EAZA (European Association of Zoos and Aquaria) under the EEP (European Endangered Species Programme).

According to the officials, the Mysuru zoo also houses Orangutans which resemble gorillas and are said to be more intelligent than the latter. Among the four Orangutans, Afa and Minni were brought in from Malaysia while Merlin and Atina came from Singapore.