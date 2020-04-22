Watch: Mangaluru police organise ‘honour convoy’ to salute health workers

According to Mangaluru City Police Commissioner P S Harsha, the event was carried out to instill a sense of confidence among all as they lead the state’s combat against the pandemic. According to Mangaluru City Police Commissioner P S Harsha, the event was carried out to instill a sense of confidence among all as they lead the state’s combat against the pandemic.

In a heartwarming gesture, the Mangaluru City Police arranged a convoy honour ceremony to salute healthcare professionals and other frontline ‘Corona Warriors’ working towards containing the novel coronavirus pandemic in the city on Wednesday.

According to Mangaluru City Police Commissioner P S Harsha, the event was carried out to instill a sense of confidence among all as they lead the state’s combat against the pandemic.

“Lately, we have been observing several negative incidents taking place against our frontline corona warriors including reports of accredited social health activist (ASHA) workers being targeted and doctors facing trouble to move around, among others. Joining hands with the entire district administration, this grand honour convoy was arranged to appreciate their tireless efforts and to motivate and boost their morale further,” Harsha told Indianexpress.com.

During the event, which included as many as 20 police vehicles moving around outside Wenlock District Hospital, the dedicated Covid-19 hospital in the city, salutes, and plaudits were made after top district administrative officials spoke briefly appreciating the collective efforts put in by all.

Addressing the workers, Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner Sindhu B Rupesh said, “We acknowledge and appreciate the efforts put in by all to ensure each patient gets the right care and attention to witness them walk out of the hospital free of the infection.”

At the same time, Dakshina Kannada Superintendent of Police B M Laxmi Prasad said it was important that the public offered full cooperation to those working at the grass-root levels to combat the pandemic, especially ASHA workers. “We are facing coronavirus as a big challenge together. Amidst this, healthcare practitioners, doctors, nurses, paramedics, ambulance drivers, ASHA workers, and pourakarmikas (sanitation workers) deserve special appreciation. ASHA workers carrying out door-to-door surveys should be offered full cooperation and support at any cost,” he said.

Reacting to this, Gayathri, an ASHA worker thanked the Health Department for being empathetic in treating them while at work. “The department, ASHA mentors, and the police officers have been cooperative to us which helps us carry out our daily jobs effectively,” she said.

‘Police ‘buddy pairs’ with ASHA workers, visit over 10,000 homes’

In a bid to ensure security to ASHA workers on survey-related and other surveillance duties, the Mangaluru Police have been sending police personnel with teams as ‘buddy pairs’, Harsha added.

“While separate surveys to identify Severe acute respiratory infection (SARI) and influenza-like infection (ILI) are being carried out by ASHA workers, constables from the concerned police station have been directed to accompany them. To date, more than 10,000 such home visits have been completed successfully,” he said.

To date, Dakshina Kannada has confirmed 15 positive cases of the novel coronavirus of which 11 were discharged from Wenlock District Hospital. Mangaluru had reported the death of a 50-year-old female on April 19.

