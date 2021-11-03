scorecardresearch
Watch: Man kicks actor Vijay Sethupathi at Bengaluru airport

Bengaluru police officers confirmed that the incident took place on Tuesday night.

Updated: November 3, 2021 9:46:27 pm
The incident took place on Tuesday night, when Vijay Sethupathi's personal assistant was clearing the walkway for the actor.

A video of actor Vijay Sethupathi being assaulted at the Bengaluru airport has gone viral on social media. In the video, Sethupathi, surrounded by security personnel, is seen walking at the Bengaluru airport and suddenly a man jumps up and kicks him from behind. The security personnel immediately surround the actor and take away the unidentified assailant.

Bengaluru airport limit police officers confirmed that the incident took place on Tuesday night, when Vijay Sethupathi’s personal assistant was clearing the walkway for the actor.

“When actor Vijay Sethupathi’s personal assistant pushed a person to make way for the actor, in a rage, the person kicked him from behind. There was an altercation, but no case was registered,” a police officer told Indianexpress.com.

