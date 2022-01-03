Watch: Karnataka minister Ashwath Narayan, Congress MP DK Suresh clash on stage in front of CM Bommai

A BJP minister and a Congress MP entered into an altercation on stage in front of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai at a public event in Karnataka’s Ramanagara district on Monday.

At an event organised to unveil the statues of Dr B R Ambedkar and Bengaluru founder Nadaprabu Kempegowda, Bangalore Rural MP DK Suresh objected to Karnataka IT and Higher Education Minister C N Ashwath Narayan’s speech mocking him and Congress. He confronted the minister on the stage and the duo almost came to blows in public view. Suresh had to be dragged back by the security personnel and he later sat down on the stage in protest against Narayan.

#WATCH: Karnataka #Congress MP DK Suresh and #BJP Minister C. N. Ashwath Narayan creates ruckus in front of @CMofKarnataka Basavaraj Bommai at a government event in Ramanagara district. @IndianExpress pic.twitter.com/IyGXfurRWB — Darshan Devaiah B P (@DarshanDevaiahB) January 3, 2022

It all started when Congress workers in the audience jeered Ashwath Narayan. An irate minister retorted: “Who is that man? Show your work. We’re here to bring development to the people of Ramanagara. Not like others, who will lay the foundation but will not complete the projects.”

Enraged by this, Suresh went up to Narayan and the two came face-to-face. Congress leader and Bangalore Rural MLC S Ravi joined the ruckus and tried to take away the mike from Narayan. The police and other security personnel intervened to calm things down.

Afterwards, CM Bommai took the mike and said that no one should bring their ego to an event dedicated to Ambedkar and Kempegowda. “As a chief minister, I have come here to contribute to the development of the Ramanagara district. Development works will happen with everybody’s cooperation irrespective of party lines and I will request all on the stage not to bring politics with development.”

After the chief minister’s request, everyone on the stage settled down. When his turn came for speaking, Suresh accused Narayan of blocking the establishment of the Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences (RGUHS) in Ramanagara district.

“I apologise for what happened today on the stage. But everyone should know, despite political differences, we have always worked together in the interest of the people of this district,” he said.

In Ramanagara district, which is 60 km away from the state’s capital Bengaluru, Janata Dal (Secular) and Congress are the main parties and the BJP is still trying to make inroads into the region where the Vokkaligas are the predominant community. DK Suresh and his brother DK Shivakumar, the Karnataka Congress chief, hail from the district. Ashwath Narayan is the district incharge minister for the BJP.