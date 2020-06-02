WATCH: Karnataka Health Minister violates social distancing norms by holding grand procession

Karnataka Minister for Health and Family Welfare B Sriramulu visit to mutt in Chitradurga. Karnataka Minister for Health and Family Welfare B Sriramulu visit to mutt in Chitradurga.

Karnataka Minister for Health and Family Welfare B Sriramulu violated social distancing norms Tuesday by holding a grand procession in Chitradurga district. This is the second time the minister has flouted social distancing norms.

Sriramulu was welcomed by his followers with a huge apple garland and flowers in a procession at Parashurampura in the district. In the video, the minister was seen waving at a large crowd and was not wearing a mask, which is compulsory in public places.

The minister visited a religious place in Chitradurga earlier in the day and participated in the procession.

On April 29, Sriramulu had conducted a ration supply drive in Chitradurga, where a large number of people had gathered. The people stood in close quarters and social distancing went for a toss when Sriramulu was distributing ration kits.

Apart from Sriramaulu, BJP MLA MP Renukacharya too ignored the social distancing norms on April 25 when he organised a meeting of ASHA (Accredited Social Health Activist) workers in Honnali, Davanagere District. Renukacharya was seen on stage while ASHA workers are seen sitting on the floor without following the social distancing norms.

Earlier, BJP MLA from Turuvekere constituency, Masale Jayaram, was spotted celebrating his birthday with 100 others in a government school in Tumakuru district amid the nationwide lockdown.

On Saturday, Bengaluru city police registered an FIR against Padarayanapura ward corporator Imran Pasha for violating social distancing norms while he was being shifted to a designated hospital after testing positive for Covid-19.

A video of Pasha waving and greeting his followers while being moved into an ambulance has gone viral on social media attracting criticism.

Meanwhile, Karnataka recorded 388 fresh cases today taking the total tally to 3,796. At least 52 people have lost their lives in the state.

