Watch: Indian-origin doctor in US receives ‘Drive of Honour’ for treating Covid-19 patients

An Indian-origin doctor, who is treating Covid-19 patients in the US, received the ‘Drive of Honour’ as part of her efforts to fight the novel coronavirus pandemic. Mysuru-based doctor, Dr Uma Rani Madhusudana, who is currently working at the South Windsor Hospital in Connecticut, USA, received the honour in appreciation for her services rendered for treating Covid-19 patients in America.

Various Karnataka ministers, including Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, congratulated her efforts of treating coronavirus patients. The video of Uma was honoured by her patients who had recovered from Covid-19 and went viral on social media.

<p “width=420″ lang=”en” dir=”ltr”>As I head to Mysuru, happy to share a video of Uma Madhusudhan, Mysuru origin Doctor in US being honoured in front of her house by grateful patients. It’s a beautiful sight of cars, police vehicles, fire trucks lining up in gratitude, waving & honking to say Thank you Dr Uma! pic.twitter.com/42ayy6hEUd— Dr Sudhakar K (@mla_sudhakar) April 21, 2020

Karnataka medical education minister, Dr K Sudhakar tweeted the video and said, “As I head to Mysuru, happy to share a video of Uma Madhusudhan, Mysuru origin Doctor in US being honoured in front of her house by grateful patients. It’s a beautiful sight of cars, police vehicles, fire trucks lining up in gratitude, waving & honking to say Thank you Dr Uma!.”

In the video, several police vehicles, fire engines and private vehicles conducted a drive-by parade in front of her house with sirens and honks blowing. A convoy of vehicles drove past Dr. Madhusudan’s house stopped by for a few seconds and thanked her with placards.

Dr Uma Madhusudan is a 1990 batch graduate from JSS Medical College, a constituent college of JSS Academy of Higher Education and Research, Mysuru. Dr H Basavanagowdappa, principal of JSS Medical College, said, “Uma Madhusudan belongs to the 1990 batch of our college. She has made us all proud with her selfless service at South Windsor Hospital, USA. She was also outstanding throughout her stint at college.”

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa also congratulated the doctor on Twitter. “We are also proud of her and congratulate Uma for receiving the honour,” CM said in a tweet.

