Watch: Former Karnataka CM Kumaraswamy reads out poem, which led to arrest of poet Bisarali yesterday

A day after poet Siraj Bisaralli was arrested for his poem against the citizenship law, former Chief Minister and JD (S) leader HD Kumaraswamy recited the poem, Ninna Dakhale Yaavaga Needuttee? (When will you give your documents?)”, in the Karnataka assembly on Wednesday.

Bisaralli was arrested for reading the poem last month at the Anegundu Utsava, an annual cultural event. The editor of Kannadanet.com, Rajabaxi H V, was also arrested for posting a video of the recital on social media on January 14. Both were arrested by the Koppal police on Tuesday based on BJP Yuva Morcha district general secretary Shivu Arakeri’s complaint.

Speaking in the Assembly, Kumaraswamy said: “What is wrong in this poem, Kannada poet Nissar Ahmed has written ‘Kurigalu Saar Kurigalu’(goats sir goats) referring to us politicians, did we arrest him?.”

Based on Arajeri’s complaint, a case was registered against the two under Section 505 (statements conducing to public mischief) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Bisaralli and Rajabaxi surrendered before a district court Tuesday. Their anticipatory bail pleas were rejected and they were remanded in police custody for investigation into the matter.

