Watch: Family insulted, sent out of movie hall in Bengaluru for not standing up during national anthem

A video showing a group of people having a heated argument with a family for not standing up for the national anthem in a cinema hall in Bengaluru has gone viral on social media. The group is seen to be led by an actor-duo.

The video, which is shared by Kannada actress BV Aishwarya on her Facebook wall, was taken soon after the national anthem was played in Malleshwaram Orion Mall PVR. The actress is seen with another movie star Aru Gowda.

The incident took place on October 23 during the last show for the day of Asuran, a Dhanush-starred Tamil movie.

The post reads, “..so called citizens of India refused to stand while the national anthem was played n we are here as the True citizens to set these Anti-Indians right. Don’t You Dare.”

The video shows Aru pointing at the family and saying, “These people chose not to stand up while the national anthem was being played. When asked why, they are asking us to file a police complaint.”

Turning the camera towards the family, he continues, “Look at these guys..look at their faces once again,” when another person says, “Standing in Indian soil, not able to spare 52 seconds for the country and you have the audacity to sit here and watch 3 hours movie (sic.)”

The group goes on to question, “Are you Pakistani terrorist?,” when the lady on the receiving side of the argument reacts saying, “I am amazed to listen that the opposite of Indian is Pakistani.”

As she says so, the group can be heard hurling abuses in Kannada. Later, Aishwarya is heard saying, “If you cannot stand up, then get out of here.”

Speaking to Indianexpress.com, actor Aru Gowda said that the incident turned to be a heated argument only when the family started speaking about “the army in a disrespectful manner.”

“It feels awkward to see some fellow citizens using their mobile phones and sitting with their legs up towards the screen where the national flag is shown when the anthem is played,” he said.

“When standing up for the anthem can be left to one’s personal discretion, disrespecting the army is not at all tolerable,” he added.

Gowda added that his intention of making the video was to make “the mindset of some people” clear to the others.

“I was expecting a reaction with some rationale behind them choosing not to stand up for the anthem but the conversation took other paths,” he said.

The actor added that over 80-100 people joined them in protesting the family’s reaction demanding the cinema hall officials to send them out.

“In due course, some hurled abuses as well at them, but those were from people whose blood boiled listening to someone speaking ill of our soldiers,” he alleged.

However, police officials confirmed that no complaint was filed on the incident in the jurisdictional Subramanya Nagar police station.

“We will check the video first to know the incident and then will call up someone who was present in the scene to ascertain what exactly happened in the cinema hall. We will take legal action against the miscreants, if any of their actions indicate disrespect, as per the Prevention of Insult to National Honours Act,” DCP (North) N Shashikumar said.

Earlier in May, a youngster was detained by Ashok Nagar police in the city for not standing up when the National Anthem was being played at a cinema hall in Garuda Mall.