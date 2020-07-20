Watch: Covid-19 patients in Karnataka care centre dance blues away

Karnataka reported 4,120 new Covid-19 cases and 91 deaths Sunday. (Express photo for representation) Karnataka reported 4,120 new Covid-19 cases and 91 deaths Sunday. (Express photo for representation)

Asymptomatic coronavirus patients in Karnataka’s Ballari district organised a flash mob at a Covid-19 care centre in the district on Sunday.

The video of the flash mob has gone viral on social media. The patients, along with staff working at the Covid care centre, danced to a popular Kannada song called ‘Mastu Mastu Hudgi Bandlu.’

#WATCH Karnataka: Asymptomatic #COVID19 positive patients organise a flash mob at a COVID care centre in Bellary where they are admitted. (19.07.2020) pic.twitter.com/30D6E4ESOV — ANI (@ANI) July 20, 2020

The flash mob was organised at Bellari’s Government Dental College, which has now been converted into a Covid-19 care centre by the district administration.

In the video, patients were seen wearing masks and dancing as they followed social distancing norms.

The Ballari Superintendent of Police Twitter handle also shared the video, saying, “Real heroes Dance to the Beat To beat the blues, Our health warriors and others, At Ballari Covid Care Centre Covid +ve, but Be +ve, Mantra to Heal, Be +ve # BeatCoronaBlues”

In another video, shared by Telugu movie producer G Sreenivasa Kumar, patients and doctors who have tested positive were seen dancing to the popular Telugu song “Butta bomma.”

In spite of soaring #COVID19 cases in Ballari, doctors who tested positive are dancing the negativity away. Currently being treated at a government dental college, the doctors can be seen dancing to viral #Buttabomma starring Stylishstar @alluarjun and @hegdepooja@MusicThaman pic.twitter.com/y7x7PMOoE0 — G Sreenivasa Kumar (SKN) (@SKNonline) July 20, 2020

Meanwhile, Karnataka reported 4,120 new Covid-19 cases and 91 deaths, taking the total number of infections to 63,772 and the death toll to 1,331, on Sunday.

Cumulatively, 63,772 Covid-19 positive cases were reported in the state till Sunday evening, including 1,331 deaths and 23,065 discharges, according to the health department.

Out of 39,370 active cases, 38,791 patients are in isolation at designated hospitals and are stable, while 579 are in ICU.

Thirty-six out of 91 deaths reported on Sunday were from Bengaluru Urban, followed by Mysuru (11), Kolar (5), four each from Dharwad, Gadag and Koppal, and three each from Ballari, Kalaburagi and Bidar.

Meanwhile, Karnataka crossed the 10-lakh tests milestone on Sunday, from about 88 labs in the state.

