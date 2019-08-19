Watch: Car rams into pedestrians in Bangalore street, 7 injured

At least seven people were injured after a driver, allegedly drunk, lost control of the car and drove onto a pavement in Bengaluru, news agency ANI reported.

The accident, which was captured in a CCTV camera, shows the car suddenly veering towards the pavement and hitting the two-wheelers parked near the footpath before ploughing into the pedestrians. The mishap occurred in front of a hotel at HSR Layout on Sunday afternoon.

In the video, people can be seen walking on the pavement and eating food in stalls.

Soon after the accident, other pedestrians on the road can be seen helping the injured. The injured have been shifted to hospital.

The driver of the white SUV was under the influence of alcohol, police said. He has been taken into custody and a case under drunken and rash driving has been registered against him.