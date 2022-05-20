Watch: Canadian MP from Karnataka speaks in Kannada at Canada Parliament

Canadian MP of Indian origin, Chandra Arya, spoke in his mother tongue Kannada in the Canadian Parliament on Thursday.

Tweeting about this, Arya, who represents the electoral district of Nepean in the House of Commons, said, “I spoke in my mother tongue (first language) Kannada in Canadian parliament. This beautiful language has long history and is spoken by about 50 million people. This is the first time Kannada is spoken in any parliament in the world outside of India.”

Arya, a native of Tumakuru district in Karnataka, was re-elected from the Liberal Party of Canada in the 2019 federal election. He holds a bachelor’s degree in engineering from Ramanagara and a master’s degree in Business Administration from Dharwad in Karnataka.

Before he entered politics, the MP worked in the high-technology sector. He lives in Nepean with his wife Sangeetha who worked at the Ottawa Catholic School Board. Their son, Sid, is a Chartered Professional Accountant, Chartered Accountant (CPA, CA).